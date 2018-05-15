Owens Corning (OC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $59.96 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $96.52.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura raised Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.28.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.16). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,330,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,292,000 after buying an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

