Owens Corning (OC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $59.96 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $96.52.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura raised Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.28.
Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,330,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,292,000 after buying an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.