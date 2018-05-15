Outfront Media (OUT) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.44 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo cut their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.