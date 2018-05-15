OST (OST) One Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, OST has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $62.66 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004224 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00771985 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00058360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00149126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00095068 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,762,988 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

