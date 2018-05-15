Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR) and Organovo (ONVO) Critical Review

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: OSIR) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics $118.51 million 2.14 $8.78 million N/A N/A Organovo $4.23 million 42.45 -$38.44 million ($0.39) -4.15

Osiris Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Organovo.

Volatility & Risk

Osiris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Organovo -881.93% -69.03% -63.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Osiris Therapeutics and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Organovo 0 2 3 0 2.60

Organovo has a consensus price target of $3.94, suggesting a potential upside of 143.06%. Given Organovo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organovo is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Summary

Osiris Therapeutics beats Organovo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osiris Therapeutics Company Profile

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

