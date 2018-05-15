Ormat Technologies (ORA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase currently has $62.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORA. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.71.

Ormat Technologies opened at $52.77 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.72. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.36 million. analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orix Corp purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,829,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 133,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

