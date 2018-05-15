Orix (IX) Shares Bought by Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC

Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orix (NYSE:IX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orix were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IX. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orix during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orix during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Orix during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Orix during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Orix during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS upgraded shares of Orix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Orix has a 1-year low of $89.97 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

