O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Auto Parts accounts for 1.0% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Auto Parts were worth $27,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 68.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $272.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $268.74 and a 12 month high of $274.80.

O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Auto Parts had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 175.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Auto Parts will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Auto Parts announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Auto Parts news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.67, for a total transaction of $376,005.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $459,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,459 shares of company stock worth $21,182,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from $241.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $300.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

