O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Auto Parts were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Auto Parts by 51.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Auto Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 583,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,328,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in O’Reilly Auto Parts by 151.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.14.

Shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts opened at $272.85 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. O’Reilly Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $268.74 and a 52 week high of $274.80.

O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Auto Parts had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 175.10%. O’Reilly Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Auto Parts will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Auto Parts declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $459,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $262,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,332.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,459 shares of company stock worth $21,182,573. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

