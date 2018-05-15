O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) Holdings Lifted by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Auto Parts were worth $27,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens set a $300.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

In other O’Reilly Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $262,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,405 shares in the company, valued at $369,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 46,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.01, for a total transaction of $12,143,229.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,639.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,182,573. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $272.85 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $268.74 and a 12 month high of $274.80. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. O’Reilly Auto Parts had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 175.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that O’Reilly Auto Parts will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Auto Parts declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

