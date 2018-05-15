O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. O’Reilly Auto Parts earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.4502432757956 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Auto Parts from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens set a $300.00 price objective on O’Reilly Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

O’Reilly Auto Parts stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.45. The stock had a trading volume of 734,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,887. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. O’Reilly Auto Parts has a one year low of $268.43 and a one year high of $273.44.

O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Auto Parts had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 175.10%. O’Reilly Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. analysts forecast that O’Reilly Auto Parts will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Auto Parts declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $459,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 46,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.01, for a total transaction of $12,143,229.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,639.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,959 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,573 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

