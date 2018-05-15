Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC Sells 26,848 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,848 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 9.1% of Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.86 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie opened at $105.89 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

