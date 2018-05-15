Orange S.A. (ORAN) Holdings Raised by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,409 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 8,098,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,920,000 after purchasing an additional 201,277 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 3,549.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 103,793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 486,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4742 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous special dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.