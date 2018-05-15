Orange (ORA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Orange (EPA: ORA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2018 – Orange was given a new €14.40 ($17.14) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2018 – Orange was given a new €17.50 ($20.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2018 – Orange was given a new €16.50 ($19.64) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Orange was given a new €18.00 ($21.43) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Orange was given a new €19.20 ($22.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Orange was given a new €18.00 ($21.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Orange was given a new €20.00 ($23.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Orange was given a new €16.50 ($19.64) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orange traded up €0.09 ($0.11), hitting €14.03 ($16.70), during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 13,330,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.85) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.81).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.