Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Cut by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $195,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $945,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,557,015 shares of company stock valued at $117,492,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.82 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

