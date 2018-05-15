OptiNose (OPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OptiNose opened at $25.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

Get OptiNose alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller acquired 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $93,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPTN. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price target on OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.