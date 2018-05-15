Oppenheimer Weighs in on PRA Group’s Q2 2018 Earnings (PRAA)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for PRA Group in a report released on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Chittenden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.56 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRAA. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of PRA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of PRA Group opened at $38.30 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.46. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

