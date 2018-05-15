Oppenheimer Weighs in on Jack in the Box’s Q3 2018 Earnings (JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on JACK. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.85.

JACK stock opened at $89.33 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,194,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,730,000 after buying an additional 143,714 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Square Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $6,343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $125,834.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.