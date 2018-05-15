Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,391 Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,756,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 699,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,094.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 331,792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 591,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,385,000 after purchasing an additional 311,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,358,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total value of $3,371,039.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,902,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 22,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.82, for a total value of $4,770,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 427,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,654,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,286 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,129. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty opened at $247.04 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $246.79 and a 52-week high of $250.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $625.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

