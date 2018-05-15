Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $518,000 Position in Symantec (SYMC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 24.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 446,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 20.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 117.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 99,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Symantec alerts:

NASDAQ SYMC opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Symantec has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Symantec had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,379,994.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,361.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,726. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYMC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symantec from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.