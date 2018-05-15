Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 659 Shares of Hasbro (HAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,359,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,076,000 after buying an additional 1,145,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,078,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,443,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after buying an additional 184,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,245,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,198,000 after buying an additional 46,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $86.44 and a 12-month high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 308,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $29,882,663.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,134 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $384,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.07.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

