OpGen (OPGN) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.21

Press coverage about OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OpGen earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 47.3100072704353 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OPGN remained flat at $$1.76 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.30. OpGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $1.76.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 1,332.97% and a negative net margin of 409.83%. equities analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on OpGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

