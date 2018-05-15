OpenText (OTEX) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,353 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in OpenText were worth $80,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OpenText by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in OpenText by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 145,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OpenText during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OpenText by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in OpenText during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OpenText opened at $34.34 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. OpenText has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.30.

OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). OpenText had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $685.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that OpenText will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1518 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from OpenText’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. OpenText’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpenText from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of OpenText in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OpenText from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of OpenText in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OpenText from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OpenText currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

