OpenText (OTEX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

Media coverage about OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been trending positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OpenText earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.6899945112409 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get OpenText alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 631,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.30. OpenText has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $35.12.

OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $685.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. OpenText had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that OpenText will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from OpenText’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. OpenText’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of OpenText in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OpenText from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OpenText from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of OpenText from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OpenText from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OpenText presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

About OpenText

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

Receive News & Ratings for OpenText Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpenText and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.