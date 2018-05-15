Ooma (OOMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Ooma has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.06-0.04) EPS and its FY19 guidance at ($0.23-0.13) EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.51 million. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ooma opened at $10.85 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OOMA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ooma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,176 shares of company stock worth $284,968. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

