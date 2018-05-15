Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News stories about Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Onconova Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8828806830485 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTX. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

ONTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.41. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.37.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,838,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,090,441.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

