On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) CEO Peter T. Dameris Sells 18,750 Shares

On Assignment, Inc. (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,621 shares in the company, valued at $12,499,635.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Assignment traded down $0.09, hitting $82.35, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 261,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,345. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.91. On Assignment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.55 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $685.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.66 million. On Assignment had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that On Assignment, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of On Assignment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of On Assignment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 99,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of On Assignment by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of On Assignment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of On Assignment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Assignment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of On Assignment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of On Assignment from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo set a $92.00 price objective on shares of On Assignment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of On Assignment to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

On Assignment Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

