Omeros (OMER) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $2.44 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, WBB Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.54 million, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 3.60. Omeros has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. Omeros’s revenue was down 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,335,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 590,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 530,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

