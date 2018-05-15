Omega Healthcare (OHI) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. Omega Healthcare has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. Omega Healthcare had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Omega Healthcare’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Omega Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

About Omega Healthcare

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

