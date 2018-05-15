Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $68.35

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 7074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. MKM Partners set a $59.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.14.
In other news, VP Howard Freedman sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $490,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 24,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,364,445.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,626 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
