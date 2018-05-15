Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $68.35

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 7074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. MKM Partners set a $59.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Howard Freedman sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $490,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 24,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,364,445.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,626 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

