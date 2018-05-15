OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $5.25 Million Stake in Schlumberger (SLB)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger opened at $71.60 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

