OHR Pharmaceutical (OHRP) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $0.20

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 212065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded OHR Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.14.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OHR Pharmaceutical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 230,950 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.18% of OHR Pharmaceutical worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

OHR Pharmaceutical Company Profile

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.

