Office Depot (ODP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Office Depot’s focus on business operating model, growth prospects and omni-channel capabilities have led the stock to gain and outpace the industry in a month. Strategic endeavors, including strengthening of core businesses and expansion of service and subscription offerings aided the top line that not only beat the consensus mark for the third time in a row but also grew year over year during first-quarter 2018. Although, bottom line continues to decline that did not deter management from providing an encouraging outlook for 2018. The company is trying all means to give itself a complete makeover in an environment where demand for office products (paper-based) has shrunk due to technological advancements. Dismal comparable sales run across Retail Division may be the testimony of the same. Nevertheless, management is focusing on marketing, advertising and other growth-related investments but at the cost of margins in the short run.”

Get Office Depot alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ODP. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Office Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of Office Depot opened at $2.43 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Office Depot has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.67.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Office Depot by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Office Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Office Depot by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Office Depot by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Depot (ODP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.