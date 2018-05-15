Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Lbank and Huobi. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $45.35 million and approximately $48.39 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004160 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00761589 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00149140 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00091950 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocoins.cc . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Lbank, CoinTiger, Huobi, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

