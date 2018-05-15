Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oclaro Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oclaro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Oclaro posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oclaro will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oclaro.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Oclaro had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Oclaro’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Oclaro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 target price on shares of Oclaro in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oclaro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oclaro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Shares of Oclaro opened at $8.82 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Oclaro has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, EVP David Teichmann sold 9,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,548.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCLR. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Oclaro by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 296,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oclaro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Oclaro by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Oclaro by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oclaro by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

