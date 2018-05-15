OceanChain (OC) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, OceanChain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One OceanChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinnest. OceanChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $7.52 million worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00079796 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00548563 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006599 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00094012 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030928 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OceanChain Profile

OceanChain (CRYPTO:OC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanChain is oceanchain.club

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

