Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,262,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,418,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,863,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,169,000 after acquiring an additional 345,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,764,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,467,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $614,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,755,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,350 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.