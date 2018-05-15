O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Idexx Laboratories were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Idexx Laboratories by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Idexx Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $191,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Idexx Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Idexx Laboratories by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Unio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Idexx Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Idexx Laboratories opened at $210.88 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43. Idexx Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $209.95 and a fifty-two week high of $212.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Idexx Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 530.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $537.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Idexx Laboratories will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Idexx Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $565,238.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,716.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,558 shares in the company, valued at $811,551.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,444 shares of company stock worth $3,276,328. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Idexx Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Idexx Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Idexx Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Idexx Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Idexx Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

