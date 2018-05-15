O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stake in Western Digital (WDC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 117.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,632 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 199,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 61,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $106,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,948.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 7,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $693,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,893,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,950,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. Western Digital had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Guggenheim set a $125.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

