O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 824 Shares of Medifast (MED)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medifast (NYSE:MED) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Medifast worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 554.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 108,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 92,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,584,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,658 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 436.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Medifast by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,237,000 after buying an additional 73,705 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $669,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,222,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,425. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MED shares. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.25. Medifast has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $128.13.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

