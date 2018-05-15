NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $127.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

NXP Semiconductors traded up $11.73, hitting $110.74, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 23,162,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $114.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 931.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

