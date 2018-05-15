Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Apple (AAPL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $105,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 22.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,234,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $190,240,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,748,771.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock worth $37,493,244. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple opened at $188.15 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Apple has a 52-week low of $188.26 and a 52-week high of $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

