Northview Apartment Reit (NVU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northview Apartment Reit from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Northview Apartment Reit from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Northview Apartment Reit from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Northview Apartment Reit from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.25.

Get Northview Apartment Reit alerts:

Northview Apartment Reit opened at C$26.73 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Northview Apartment Reit has a 1 year low of C$20.30 and a 1 year high of C$26.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.