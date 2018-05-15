NorthStar Realty Europe (NRE) Given a $17.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) received a $17.00 price objective from equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NorthStar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get NorthStar Realty Europe alerts:

Shares of NRE stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NorthStar Realty Europe has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. NorthStar Realty Europe had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. research analysts predict that NorthStar Realty Europe will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

NorthStar Realty Europe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 14.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About NorthStar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthStar Realty Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthStar Realty Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.