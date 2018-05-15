Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 7,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.76.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $318.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.52. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $318.44 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.30, for a total transaction of $555,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.20, for a total transaction of $457,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,359 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.