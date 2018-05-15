Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of JWN opened at $49.32 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 10,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $509,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $25,142.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,853. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 43,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

