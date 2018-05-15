Nordstrom (JWN) Insider Ken Worzel Sells 535 Shares

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) insider Ken Worzel sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $26,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ken Worzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, Ken Worzel sold 256 shares of Nordstrom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $12,733.44.

On Monday, April 30th, Ken Worzel sold 211 shares of Nordstrom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $10,910.81.

On Monday, April 23rd, Ken Worzel sold 537 shares of Nordstrom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $25,142.34.

On Monday, April 16th, Ken Worzel sold 1,000 shares of Nordstrom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $47,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Ken Worzel sold 13,703 shares of Nordstrom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $671,035.91.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. 2,139,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 60.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 542,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 289,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

