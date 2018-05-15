Nordson (NDSN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nordson earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.863160942873 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

Shares of NDSN opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $132.87 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $550.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordson news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $7,599,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,274 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,241.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $6,855,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,955,873.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

