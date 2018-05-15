Nomad Foods (NOMD) versus Mondelez International (MDLZ) Financial Survey

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nomad Foods and Mondelez International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mondelez International 0 2 12 0 2.86

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Mondelez International has a consensus price target of $49.79, indicating a potential upside of 26.94%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nomad Foods and Mondelez International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.21 billion 1.38 $154.28 million $1.13 15.46 Mondelez International $25.90 billion 2.25 $2.92 billion $2.14 18.33

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Nomad Foods. Nomad Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondelez International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mondelez International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nomad Foods does not pay a dividend. Mondelez International pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mondelez International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondelez International has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 7.78% 10.42% 4.17% Mondelez International 12.31% 13.04% 5.38%

Summary

Mondelez International beats Nomad Foods on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages. It sells its products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.