Noble Co. (NE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Noble in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Argus raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $3.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Noble alerts:

Noble stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 94,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.16. Noble has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $235.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Noble will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Noble by 76.0% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Noble in the third quarter worth $102,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble in the first quarter worth $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Noble in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.