NMC Health (NMHLY) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

NMC Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NMC Health in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for NMC Health’s FY2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get NMC Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMC Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

NMC Health opened at $48.15 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates and internationally. It operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. The company owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.